Warrant roundup nets 31 arrests

Several people found themselves behind bars this week after a large warrant roundup in Craighead County.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesboro Police Department, and the Arkansas Department of Community Correction’s SRT Team began the operation at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrested 31 people and served 32 felony warrants by Wednesday afternoon.

“Then 60 misdemeanor arrests were made from serving warrants in this same operation,” Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said.

Fourteen new felony charges also stemmed from the roundup.

Those included finding felons in possession of drugs or weapons.

“It’s important to make sure that we hold these people accountable for their actions and that’s what part of this operation was for, to make sure they got back into the justice system and they’re going to have a new bond this time, if the judge allows them to bond out because they’ve shown that they didn’t appear for a court date,” Boyd said. “The new charges, you’re finding drugs in these places, you know, this is stuff that we don’t have to worry about tomorrow because we got it today.”

Boyd said he is thankful that his department can work so well with the Jonesboro Police Department to make these operations a success.

“Because we do have that working relationship and our end goal is the same,” Boyd said. “And that is to protect and serve the citizens of Craighead County.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android