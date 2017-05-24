Thief steals from little league ballpark

Instead of stealing bases, police are looking for a thief who stole snacks from a small-town ballpark.

The Hornersville Police Department is searching for a snack snatcher that stole from the Little League ballpark.

According to Chief Larry Jarred, a suspect recently stole nearly $100 worth of snacks, candy, and sodas from the ballpark’s concession stand.

Police found a pry bar at the park that Jarred said the suspect likely used to force their way in.

The theft has parents living near the park upset and on edge.

“Of all things, why would you steal candy,” Jessica Scott, a Hornersville woman living across the street from the ballpark, said. "It just makes you think they could break into anything around here. We live right here, this close to the ballpark and anything could happen.”

Scott has kids herself. She often lets her kids watch the games and get snacks from the concession stand.

She said to know someone could stoop so low, it is upsetting and she hopes they pay for it.

“I just don’t see how they could do that, take from kids,” she said. “Here in this town, all we’ve got is this baseball park for them.”

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the police department at 573-737-2172.

