Several snakes, some venomous, captured in Kennett

If you live in Kennett, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for snakes, even deadly ones.

According to Kennett Animal Control Officer Tena Petix, the humane department has stayed busy going on snake calls.

“We have had an unusual and tremendous amount of snake calls lately,” Petix said. “A couple of those that we’ve captured in yards and homes were venomous.”

Petix said it took two animal control officers and a Kennett police officer to catch one venomous snake found in an elderly woman’s laundry basket last week.

Other families are finding them in random places outside their homes.

One woman’s son, Jaxon Barnett, and his friend, Justin Brooks found one slithering around in Barnett’s flower bed.

Before animal control could get to it, the snake disappeared, leaving the Barnett’s on edge.

“I was scared when I first looked down and saw it,” Brooks said. “I was just coming over here to hang out with Jaxon.”

“Well I saw it and I wanted to kill it,” Barnett said. “I wanted to get my BB gun, but I couldn’t.”

Petix said they are getting calls scattered around town.

Petix urges anyone who sees a snake to immediately call the humane department at 573-888-4622.

“Some of these snakes can be deadly,” she said.

