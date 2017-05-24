Kennett mayor responds to governor's fight for more jobs

The Missouri General Assembly spent time in special session Wednesday, leaving the Kennett mayor hopeful for more jobs.

Mayor Bob Hancock’s hopes are high as lawmakers consider the steel mill bill, although he said that bill won’t directly affect Kennett.

Gov. Eric Greitens, R-Mo. held a rally this past weekend at the former Noranda plant in New Madrid, fighting to bring jobs back after the plant closed last year.

The bill Greitens is pushing for would allow steel mills to negotiate lower electric rates than the current law allows, hoping to attract business.

Hancock has been doing the same since taking office, pushing to bring jobs back to Kennett.

Since 1998, several industries have left Kennett, the most recent one, Manac, Hancock said. It shut its doors in January.

“We lost 92 jobs then,” Hancock said.

Hancock said Kennett does not sit near a river, so he does not expect a steel mill to be built there.

But, Hancock does find hope in Greitens’ attitude towards bringing jobs to Southeast Missouri.

He hopes that fight trickles down to Kennett.

“I sure hope it does,” Hancock said. “When he was campaigning, I got the opportunity to meet him and talk about this. We got the right to work passed in Missouri now, which is a big plus. Hopefully, his agenda is, well this was right at the top of it, his agenda will result in jobs down here.”

Hancock said Kennett has added an 80-acre industrial park. They are in the process of renting out those buildings.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android