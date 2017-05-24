Sheriff's office, police department team up to train reserves

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesboro Police Department have teamed up with the common goal of getting more people on the streets.

They are currently holding training for reserve officers, individuals who step up and volunteer to protect citizens.

“This is one of the first times that Jonesboro Police Department and the sheriff’s office has coordinated class together and I know it won’t be the last because everything is going so well,” Sheriff Marty Boyd said.

It is a 140-hour course that teaches volunteers what they need to know to patrol.

The class is accelerated, so they are meeting every Tuesday and Thursday night and all day on Saturdays.

“We’re a smaller department still with a lot of responsibilities,” Boyd said. “So if we have a big case going on or multiple transports maybe where we have to go away from Craighead County to pick up inmates and things like that, the reserves are able to step in and take the place of an officer or be with that officer for more safety.”

The training teaches the same lessons taught in the police academy.

After the training and ride-along period, reserve officers have full arresting power, just like full-time officers.

“I’m thankful for people willing to serve as a reserve officer,” Boyd said. “This is people whose hearts are really in the right place because, you know, they’re not getting paid for this work. They’re doing it on a volunteer basis and we appreciate that because we do rely on them so much.”

