First scholarship recipient named following tragedy

Mike and Karen Wallace on their farm in this undated photo. (Source: Kimberly Wallace Baumgartner)

The first scholarship given in honor of a man who spent his life farming and supporting Future Farmers of America goes to a 2017 Buffalo Island Central graduate.

Will Jackson will receive a $1,000 scholarship in memory of Mike Wallace, a Monette farmer killed on Oct. 27, 2016. Wallace was killed in an argument over the spraying of Dicamba, an herbicide used in genetically modified crops, officials have said.

Wallace’s family asked friends and family to donate money to start the scholarship instead of flowers when they laid him to rest last year. Wallace was involved with FFA for a very long time. He was even in attendance at the 1978 FFA convention when Paul Harvey’s “So God Made a Farmer” speech happened.

Jackson was announced as the first-ever recipient of the scholarship on March 22 at BIC. He is the son of Randall and Leigh Jackson of Leachville.

Jackson’s name will be added to a plaque that will be placed at BIC. Each year, another name of a scholarship recipient will be added. Mike Wallace’s FFA jacket from Monette is in a glass display box at the school.

“Mike started his lifelong dream of farming as soon as he graduated and became one of the most successful farmers in Northeast Arkansas,” Karen Wallace, Mike’s wife said.

She offered advice to Will Jackson upon the awarding of the scholarship bearing her husband’s name.

“Whether you pursue an agriculture degree or another area of study, we wish you the best of luck in your college years,” Wallace said. “We have often quoted Paul Harvey in “God Made a Farmer” when speaking of Mike. Wherever life leads you, remember ‘God made you.’ Look to him for guidance in your life.”

