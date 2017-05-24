Student graduates with high school and college diploma in the same month

A Randolph County student almost became a college graduate before graduating high school, but because of the flood at the beginning of May, her college graduation ceremony had to be rescheduled.

Autumn Doney, a Pocahontas High School graduate, took college and high school courses at the same time for the past four years.

Doney said it took many late nights studying to make both graduations possible.

“There would be some days where I would have work, then have to go to school, then get out of school and be up studying all night,” said Doney. “I would literally be in class until 6 at night.”

While in high school and college at Black River Technical College, Doney also balanced several jobs and participated in several sports throughout her career.

She said though it was a lot on her plate, she said it is completely worth it.

“It has opened so many doors for me,” said Doney. “I can go to some jobs while I am still in college and be like I have my general education associates degree. A 'hire me' type of thing.”

Doney would have walked as a college graduate with her associate degree in General Education May 11. But due to the flood, the date was pushed back to May 23, four days after she received her high school diploma.

“I was a little bummed because we were so excited and had been telling everyone,” said Doney. “We had a party and everything ready but it is alright because we still had the party. It was just at a later time.”

Doney now plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas to double major in health sciences, with an emphasis in physical therapy; and business administration, with an emphasis in hospital administration.

“I am just happy that I can take a break before going to college now,” said Doney. “This whole time I have taken classes or have had a busy summer but now I can breathe after this accomplishment.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

