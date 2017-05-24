Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun

Eiichi Moore (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
Martrez Carter (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A traffic stop in Jonesboro Tuesday night turned up marijuana and a stolen gun and landed two men in jail on felony charges.

Jonesboro police officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bransetter said after coming into contact with the driver, Eiichi Moore, he noticed the smell of marijuana.

Since Moore is on probation, Bransetter had him and his four passengers exit the car.

Inside, police found a glass jar with 21 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales and a stolen .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with 10 rounds in the magazine.

One of Moore's passengers, Martrez Carter, had a set of digital scales and $2,629 in his pocket, police said.

"Mr. Carter first claimed that everything in the vehicle was his and then changed his story and said he didn't know who the marijuana belonged to," a probable cause affidavit states.

Moore told police he didn't know anything about the items in the car.

Both were transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Moore faces charges of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving on a suspended license.

Carter was charged with theft by receiving; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set for both men at $2,500. They're due back in court June 27.

