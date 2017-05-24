At 10: Man goes from wheelchair to marathon runner - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Man goes from wheelchair to marathon runner

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: One Region 8 man goes from being in a wheelchair to running in the Boston Marathon. Sports Director Jason Hurst brings us his story.

Plus, clean-up crews in Pocahontas are warning against cutting corners when cleaning up black mold. 

And, one Region 8 senior graduated college just days after graduating high school. We'll tell you how at 10.

  • From Wheelchair to the Boston Marathon

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:34:21 GMT

    In April, Williams Baptist cross country runner Alex Van Herpen competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon. An incredible feat. Learning about his path to get there, it stopped me in my tracks. Five years ago Alex was bound to a wheelchair. in January of 2011, he was diagnosed with strep throat, the flu and mono all within a two week period. For five months Alex was bound to a wheel chair. One day he just got up and walked. Medical experts had no explanation for any of it.  ...

  • Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:40:17 GMT
    Eiichi Moore (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Eiichi Moore (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bransetter said after coming into contact with the driver, Eiichi Moore, he noticed the smell of marijuana.

  • Organizers switch to Plan B for Portfest

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:19:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.

    Several people are gearing up for this year's Portfest Festival. But, the location has changed.

