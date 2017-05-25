Guns N' Roses to stop in Arkansas this summer

A classic rock band will make a stop in Arkansas this summer, according to their announcement early Thursday morning.

Guns N’ Roses tweeted at 6 a.m. new dates for their 2017 tour.

The band will perform at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Aug. 5.

The band has special guests throughout the tour.

For the Arkansas stop, it says Sturgill Simpson will join them for the performance.

It is also the only stop in this area.

Presale for the tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25.

The rest go on sale on June 3 at 10 a.m.

For more information, go to: http://www.gunsnroses.com/tour

