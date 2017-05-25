President's budget proposal could significantly cut funds to AR - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

President's budget proposal could significantly cut funds to AR programs

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget has some in Arkansas worried for the future of farmers and low-income families.

The budget increases funding for the military and gives tax cuts for the wealthy, but it also lowers funding for Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

In a report by KATV, Rich Huddleston, executive director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families calls it, “Robin Hood in reverse.”

The Arkansas Farm Bureau also spoke out on how the possible cuts to farm subsidies could negatively impact Arkansas farmers.

