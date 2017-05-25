Man jailed for 118th time highlights overcrowding issues

A man is behind bars in an Arkansas jail for his 118th time in 22 years.

Doyle George, 44, is in the Baxter County Jail on drug charges.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke to ABC affiliate KSPR about George’s criminal history and said jail records show George has spent 891 days in the county jail alone over the past 10 years.

Montgomery shed light on how a repeat offender could be allowed to continue committing crimes.

“He's also been to jail in other counties,” Montgomery said. “He's been to prison four times. They keep turning him out early, last time because of prison overcrowding. So, they turn him loose early, and he comes back to our county and again more and more victims.”

Montgomery said the issue isn’t only with inmates, it’s the entire state.

“People don't seem to want to talk about the victims, they want to talk about the cost,” Montgomery said. “But it does come down to money. If we're going to hire more probation and parole officers it's going to cost money. If we're going to build more prisons it's going to cost money. And so we as a society have to decide: are we willing to pay for our safety?”

Earlier this year, Missouri implemented a system that hands out stricter penalties to re-offenders, a program Montgomery said Arkansas needs.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android