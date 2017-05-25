Woman killed after being thrown from SUV

A Missouri woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Stoddard County.

Jennifer L. Wamble, 51, of Miner was driving a 2002 Ford Expedition west on Route U near Bernie just after 1 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SUV went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then went off the left side of the road and overturned.

Wamble was thrown from the vehicle. The crash report stated she was not wearing a seat belt.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Stoddard County coroner.

