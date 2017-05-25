Career Day opens young eyes to job possibilities

The children at Jonesboro’s Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School still trying to decide what they want to be when they grow up, got a first-hand look at some possible career choices.

Local EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement officers, JETS bus drivers, and City Water and Light workers dropped by the school for a “mini-job fair.”

In addition to a bus, fire truck, an ambulance, and police motorcycles, CWL brought two of their specialty trucks for the kids to check out.

Other visitors included representatives from Joey Perry’s Karate, the United State Postal Service, and VPA’s own maintenance guy, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, who also participated and shared photos of the event.

“I know these kids had a great time getting to see all the exciting job opportunities that we have here in Craighead County,” said Sheriff Marty Boyd. “These careers are just a fraction of the employment open to such a diverse community.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android