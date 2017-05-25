Probationer arrested on new drug charges

A man on probation wound up back behind bars after deputies say they found an assortment of drugs in his possession during a traffic stop.

John Everett Shrum, Jr., 29, of Gassville, is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one felony count of drug paraphernalia.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Shrum just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday following a traffic stop on County Road 8. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Shrum was a passenger in the vehicle.

The deputy reported observing suspected marijuana in open view inside the vehicle, the sheriff said.

After learning that Shrum was on probation with the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections and that there is a search waiver on file for him, the deputy searched the vehicle and Shrum’s person.

During the search, the deputy reportedly found small quantities of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, alprazolam pills and acetaminophen pills, as well as articles used to ingest the drugs.

Shrum was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked. He was later released after posting $5,000 bond.

