Bus driver reports student punched him

A 70-year-old school bus driver claims a 14-year-old student punched him in the face. But the teen told police the man had used racial slurs.

The victim, who works for the Nettleton School District, reported the alleged assault Wednesday afternoon to Jonesboro police.

He said at approximately 3:30 p.m., as he was dropping students off at Caraway Commons and Sunny Meadow, the suspect came up from behind him and hit once across the right side of the face with his fist.

The teen then got off the bus and ran toward the Caraway Commons Apartments, the man said.

According to Officer Kelsey Chism’s initial incident report, the bus driver had “redness and bruising to the right side of the face and under the right eye but did not require any medical treatment.”

Two students who reportedly witnessed the incident identified the alleged suspect to police.

Chism and Officer Keith Baggett went to the suspect’s home and spoke with him. According to the report, they also made contact with the teen’s mother by phone to “explain the situation.”

According to the incident report, the juvenile “admitted being on the bus and said that he had past problems with the driver using racial slurs.”

But, he did not admit hitting the bus driver.

Chism stated they “explained the seriousness of the situation and the possible consequences if the victim decided to press charges” to the suspect's mother. They told her to contact school administrators on Thursday morning.

