Second chance pays off big for Missouri woman

One Missouri woman is seeing lots of green after initially losing on a scratch-off ticket.

According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, Linda Harris of Portageville is $1 million richer after entering a "Golden Ticket" second chance promotion drawing.

Harris entered her non-winning “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” into her account on MOLottery.com.

The lottery stated Harris won the second such drawing. There is one final drawing as part of the promotion.

For more information about the games, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android