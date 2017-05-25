Deputies respond to vehicle/train accident - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deputies respond to vehicle/train accident

CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, deputies were at the scene of a vehicle/train accident in Corning. 

Miller said the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. in the area of County Roads 142 and 169. The truck was going east on County Road 142 near the Peco Foods feed mill when it attempted to cross the railroad track at County Road 142 and 169. 

The train then hit the truck, Miller said, noting the driver was conscious, had some scratches and refused medical attention. 

