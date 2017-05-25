Convicted felon accused of using daughter's ID to get job, steal money from company

A convicted felon was arrested Thursday morning for felony financial identity fraud, theft, and more after investigators learned she applied for a managerial position under her juvenile daughter's name, police said.

Jonesboro police arrested Heather Paige Butler, 47, Thursday. A bench warrant had been issued for the Greenbriar woman's arrest.

In October of 2015, Butler applied for a human resources manager position with Zips Car Wash in Jonesboro. A probable cause affidavit states Butler used her daughter's name and Social Security number, not only in her job application, but also in W-4 documents, and a U.S. Department of Homeland Security document for "Employment Eligibility Verification".

Butler worked at the Jonesboro location from October 2015 until September 2016, when she was transferred to the Little Rock office of Zips Car Wash. Court documents state she retained her title as the human resource manager there under her daughter's identity.

"On February 22, 2017, Zips Car Wash was informed by a third party that Butler had been hired under a false identity," probable cause documents state.

Two days later, the owner and executive vice president of Zips Car Wash confronted Butler, and she allegedly admitted to the claims.

Court documents state Butler said she did it because she is a convicted felon and "wanted a clean background check."

In March, Butler was interviewed by Special Agent Charles Briscoe of the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General.

Butler again admitted to using her daughter's identity to gain employment at Zips Car Wash. She said her daughter, who is under 18 years of age, had no knowledge of what she did.

"She further admitted to using the corporate business card for personal usage to include airline flights, a hotel stay, meals, and gas," court documents state.

Butler appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler Thursday afternoon.

Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Butler with felony financial identity fraud; felony theft, less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000; and felony fraudulent use of a credit card.

During her probable cause hearing, Judge Fowler mentioned that Butler had a history of fraud and theft of property.

Butler's bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. She is back in court on June 27.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

