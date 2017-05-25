County steps up recycling program

Independence County's recycling program is costing the county thousands of dollars.

According to Independence County Judge Robert Griffin, they're burning more hydrocarbons traveling through remote areas than what they're saving through recycling.

Griffin said the county's recycling program has lost $100,000-$150,000 annually.

"That’s three miles of 2-inch overlay that taxpayer dollars could be used in other ways," he said. "So, we need to be more efficient. A lot of this is the loss of value, and a lot of the recyclables as we discussed water bottles are like plastic bags. If you take and open them there just thin."

Also, Griffin said the value of a lot of recyclables other than cardboard has gone down.

However, the county's goal is to save $60,000-$70,000 for their recycling program.

Griffin said the schedule for recycling pickups will now run every other week.

"What we hope is the same 1,000 pounds we may pick up on a given road in one week, we can save the hydro-carbons, save the expense and pick up 2,000 pounds in the second week," he said. "So, we're hoping that this will not decrease. We're hoping that it will enhance because it brings attention to the need for the more rural areas to do recycling."

Judge Griffin said only one out of five rural areas are recycling. Independence County is also working to get dual purpose trucks, which can handle both garbage pickup and recycling.

If you're interested in getting a recycling container, contact the Independence County Recycling Office at 870-793-8892.

