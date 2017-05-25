Fire department lowers ISO rating

The Southside Volunteer Fire Department is not only celebrating 40 years, but made it their mission to lower their ISO rating.

Fire Chief Jeremy Loggins of the Southside Volunteer Fire Department, said they were able to lower their ISO rating from a 7 to 5.

Loggins said their ISO rating, which can help determine home insurance rates, has been sitting at a seven since 1999. He said it took years of upgrading equipment and trucks to get it down to a 5. Also, with the help of the 1/2 cent sales tax, they received $240,000 for a new fire truck and equipment, plus $554,000 to build Station 1. Loggins said even though they received a 5 rating, they were just a few points away from getting a 4.

"They're saying that we need two more trucks," he said. "At least one more truck will give us four points. That will get us in the fourth category. So, maybe a year or year in a half, we're looking to get another truck and we'll make that happen."

Chief Loggins said they're also planning to upgrade and add service trucks and hydrants to their sub-stations.

He said the new ISO rating will go into effect in a couple months.

All Southside residents can get with their insurance companies on July 1.