Information crucial in flood damage reports - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Information crucial in flood damage reports

(Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook) (Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

People who have been impacted by flooding should provide as much information as possible in order to receive assistance for the damage, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management. 

According to a media release, several preliminary damage assessment teams have begun looking at damage from flooding that happened in Northeast Arkansas in late April and early May.

The process to receive help may be tedious, but officials ask people to keep as much information as possible. 

They offer the following tips to residents and businesses: 

  • While not every home, business or structure will be looked at by officials, the officials need to get the best possible picture of the full scope of damage. 
  • If you start to repair damages to your home or property, take pictures of the damage and keep all receipts for work done or materials bought. It will not ensure that you get reimbursement but can help the process go smoothly. 
  • If you are not sure about the work you have done or believe there may be some dangers, call a professional like an electrician or a carpenter. 
  • Also, contact the local office of emergency management in your county. The office can keep track of the damage to your property. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • AG Sessions meets with Memphis leaders, discusses crime

    AG Sessions meets with Memphis leaders, discusses crime

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:09:01 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Source: WMC Action News 5)Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.

    United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.

  • Flood damage trying patience of residents

    Flood damage trying patience of residents

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:53:28 GMT
    Flood damage caused some area roads to close. (Source: KAIT)Flood damage caused some area roads to close. (Source: KAIT)

    The road to recovery from flooding earlier this month in Randolph County may be tedious and test the patience of area residents.

    The road to recovery from flooding earlier this month in Randolph County may be tedious and test the patience of area residents.

  • Information crucial in flood damage reports

    Information crucial in flood damage reports

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:29:35 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook)(Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook)

    People who have been impacted by flooding should provide as much information as possible in order to receive assistance for the damage, officials with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said Thursday. 

    People who have been impacted by flooding should provide as much information as possible in order to receive assistance for the damage, officials with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said Thursday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly