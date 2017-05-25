Information crucial in flood damage reports

People who have been impacted by flooding should provide as much information as possible in order to receive assistance for the damage, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

According to a media release, several preliminary damage assessment teams have begun looking at damage from flooding that happened in Northeast Arkansas in late April and early May.

The process to receive help may be tedious, but officials ask people to keep as much information as possible.

They offer the following tips to residents and businesses:

While not every home, business or structure will be looked at by officials, the officials need to get the best possible picture of the full scope of damage.

If you start to repair damages to your home or property, take pictures of the damage and keep all receipts for work done or materials bought. It will not ensure that you get reimbursement but can help the process go smoothly.

If you are not sure about the work you have done or believe there may be some dangers, call a professional like an electrician or a carpenter.

Also, contact the local office of emergency management in your county. The office can keep track of the damage to your property.

