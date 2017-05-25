Flood damage trying patience of residents

The road to recovery from flooding earlier this month in Randolph County may be tedious and test the patience of area residents.

However, Randolph County Judge David Jansen said people should remain patient as both federal and state emergency officials begin determining if the county is eligible for assistance.

Jansen said many roads in the area, as well as structures, were damaged, during the flooding with repairs being done without public assistance. Right now, the county is taking funding from its budget to pay for repairs of other things until they find out if they can receive funding from FEMA.

Both officials from FEMA and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management were in the county to see if the county is eligible for public assistance. But Jansen said it could be a few weeks or more before FEMA can begin helping in the county.

Randolph County has had 13 disasters since Jansen became county judge. While Randolph County has not been declared a disaster area as of yet, Jansen said while people are asking where FEMA is, he said people should remain patient.

"Keep doing what you're doing, if you're spending any money on your home, you've got to keep records. You've got to keep receipts, pictures is worth everything," Jansen said. "If you've already torn everything out of your house, you should have had pictures, get you a folder, put everything in it."

Documentation is crucial for getting help for residents. Also, Jansen said both Pocahontas city officials and the town's ministerial alliance are working to help flood victims as best they can.

