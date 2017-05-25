Group help animals impacted by flooding

Jonesboro Animal Control recently donated $3,500 worth of pet food to the Pocahontas animal shelter to help animals impacted by recent flooding. (Source: KAIT)

In addition to helping people impacted by flooding earlier this month, groups have also worked to help animals displaced by flooding as well.

Jonesboro Animal Control recently donated $3,500 worth of pet food to the Pocahontas Animal Shelter. The people at the shelter worked to provide a place to stay for the 15 or so pets that were boarded up at the shelter as the rains fell.

While the flooding has increased the financial burden of residents, city government as well as county government, an official with the shelter said Thursday that the gesture will help people and animals in their time of need.

"When people are in this kind of a catastrophe it helps them out when they're financially burdened, and then dog food is really expensive anyway, and most people's got more than one or two dogs, so it's a big help to them," George Pratt Jr., an official with the shelter said.

The food is available for Pocahontas flood victims with pets.

For more information, you can contact the Pocahontas Animal Shelter.

