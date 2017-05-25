3 Arkansas pitchers combine for no-hitter against Auburn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - A trio of Arkansas pitchers combined for the first no-hitter in Southeastern Conference Tournament history Thursday and Chad Spanberger homered three times as the Razorbacks breezed to a 12-0 victory over Auburn.

Dominic Taccolini, Matt Cronin (3-0) and Josh Alberius kept Auburn hitless while striking out seven, walking seven and hitting a batter. The 10-run mercy rule shortened the game to seven innings.

Taccolini started and went two innings, Cronin pitched three innings of relief and Alberius worked the final two innings.

Spanberger's three homers and seven RBIs set SEC Tournament single-game records. Spanberger hit a solo homer in the first inning, a two-run shot in the third and a grand slam in the fourth.

Arkansas (40-16) eliminated Auburn (35-24) and advanced to a Friday matchup against either Florida or Mississippi State. Davis Daniel (4-3) allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings and gave up Spanberger's first two homers.

The Razorbacks were playing their second game of the day. Arkansas fell 4-3 to Mississippi State earlier Thursday.

