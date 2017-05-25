A-State receives funding to archive KAIT footage

A key part of the history of KAIT is on the way to being archived after an announcement Thursday by a state history group.

In the announcement, officials with the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council said it would give $25,000 to A-State to start the preservation and archiving process of film donated by KAIT to A-State.

The 206 reels of 16mm news film, produced from 1973 to 1980, was donated to the university by KAIT in 1986. A-State officials said while the film was stored in an environmentally appropriate condition, most of the splices and materials used to build daily film compilations have deteriorated in the past 45 years.

The money will be used to restore and preserve the film, officials said. The film will later be transferred to high-definition quality digital media while a searchable database will be created.

Dr. Brady Banta, archivist for the Dean B. Ellis Library, said the database will be available for researchers, students and filmmakers.

The reels include footage of the 1973 Jonesboro tornado, not to mention news events and interviews with countless politicians.

