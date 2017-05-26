Deputies make 'clean sweep' of apartments, arrest several

Sheriff’s deputies made a “clean sweep” of a Paragould apartment complex, rounding up several on various drug charges.

Thursday the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team and CID served two search warrants at the Franklin Apartments, located in the 900-block of Grayson Street, according to a social media post.

Investigators placed several people in handcuffs, then searched the premises.

Following the search, deputies arrested 25-year-old Conner Miller on suspicion of being a probation absconder.

They also arrested 27-year-old April Campbell on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Brandon Lamar, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, while 23-year-old Justin Lamar was arrested on suspicion of delivery of crystal methamphetamine.

