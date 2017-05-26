Man in custody after half-naked girls report he sexually assaulted them

Deputies took a man into custody after two young girls, seen running down a road wearing just T-shirts and no pants, said he sexually assaulted them.

Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley said the Izard County Sheriff’s Department received a call concerning the two young girls running down Day Road. According to Blackley, the girls were wearing just T-shirts.

Deputy Mike Foster responded to the call and found the girls in a field.

The 15-year-old girl alleged she had been sexually assaulted, according to Blackley.

Both girls were taken to the White River Medical Center in Highland.

Deputies took a 34-year-old Horseshoe Bend man into custody and are holding him pending further investigation and the filing of formal charges.

