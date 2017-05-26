Man in custody after half-naked girls report he sexually assault - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man in custody after half-naked girls report he sexually assaulted them

IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Deputies took a man into custody after two young girls, seen running down a road wearing just T-shirts and no pants, said he sexually assaulted them.

Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley said the Izard County Sheriff’s Department received a call concerning the two young girls running down Day Road. According to Blackley, the girls were wearing just T-shirts. 

Deputy Mike Foster responded to the call and found the girls in a field.

The 15-year-old girl alleged she had been sexually assaulted, according to Blackley.

Both girls were taken to the White River Medical Center in Highland.

Deputies took a 34-year-old Horseshoe Bend man into custody and are holding him pending further investigation and the filing of formal charges.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge.

    AG Sessions meets with Memphis leaders, discusses crime

    United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.

    United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited visit Memphis on Thursday morning.

    A-State receives funding to archive KAIT footage

    A key part of the history of KAIT is on the way to being archived after an announcement Thursday by a state history group. 

    A key part of the history of KAIT is on the way to being archived after an announcement Thursday by a state history group. 

    CWL addresses declining groundwater concerns

    With ground water levels dropping in Arkansas, Jonesboro businesses have voiced their concerns in the city.

    With ground water levels dropping in Arkansas, Jonesboro businesses have voiced their concerns in the city.

