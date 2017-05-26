Suspect's name released after half-naked girls report he sexually assaulted them

Izard County Sheriff's Department released the name of the suspect accused of sexually assaulting two young girls, seen running down a road wearing just T-shirts and no pants.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Watkins, 34, of Ash Flat.

Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley said the sheriff's department received a call concerning the two young girls running down Day Road. According to Blackley, the girls were wearing just T-shirts.

Deputy Mike Foster responded to the call and found the girls in a field.

The 15-year-old girl alleged she had been sexually assaulted, according to Blackley.

Both girls were taken to the White River Medical Center in Highland.

Deputies took Watkins into custody.

He was charged with rape, a class Y felony.

Watkins is being held at the Izard County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Residents who live in the area say it is usually very quiet and peaceful.

David Spencer has lived off of Day Road for 11 years and says he has often seen the sheriff's department patrolling in that area, but he has never heard of any problems.

"I just can't believe it's happening," Spencer said. "I mean it's worrisome for children of the community and parents worrying about their children. We have children running around all the time. It's just a bad thing."

Spencer said he is thankful, though, that an arrest has already been made for this crime.

He was still shocked that it even happened in his community.

"I can't believe it, absolutely cannot believe it," Spencer said.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android