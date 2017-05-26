Governor orders flags flown at half-staff as veteran's remains return home

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff this Memorial Day weekend in memory of Staff Sergeant Robert Dale Van Fossen.

Fossen graduated Greenbrier High School in 1949 then joined the U.S. Air Force. He was on his was to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, AK, when his plane crashed. He and 51 others died in the crash.

Due to the weather and remote terrain, rescuers were unable to extricate their remains.

In 2012, a Black Hawk Army National Guard unit found the wreckage. Since then annual missions to the plane was discovered and the remains were ultimately retrieved.

Since then, the identities of 33 servicemen, including Fossen, have been positively identified.

On Thursday, May 25, Fossen’s remains were returned to Arkansas.

Gov. Hutchinson has directed state flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise May 25 to sunset on May 27.

