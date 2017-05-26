Family confirms Leachville mayor has died

Ralph Wells, the mayor of Leachville, has died.

Wells died early Friday morning, according to Moba Lee Miller, a close family friend. Brice Wells, the mayor’s son, also confirmed his father’s death to Region 8 News.

Miller said Wells, who was being treated for cancer, had been in and out of the hospital three times in the last three months.

Tests revealed Wells had double pneumonia and doctors were treating him.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

