Grease fire damages family's home

A grease fire caused significant damage to a Jonesboro family's home.

Just after noon Friday, the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 200-block of Lamesa Street, off Dan Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home.

The homeowner told Region 8 News that it started with a grease fire that got out of control.

She and her family made it out of the home safely with no injuries.

