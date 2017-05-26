JFD responding to house fire off Dan Avenue

The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to a residential fire in the 200-block of Lamesa Street, off Dan Avenue.

Initial reports indicate flames and smoke were seen coming from the residence.

The homeowner told Region 8 News that it started with a grease fire. She and her family made it out of the home safely with no injuries.

Please, yield to responding emergency crews.

