Man arrested after leading police on a two-state chase

A high-speed chase that started in Greene County Friday morning ended in Missouri with a man’s arrest.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Estes attempted to stop a tan passenger car for not having a license plate.

Instead of pulling over, the driver—later identified as 21-year-old Kelton Jamal Fleming—sped off.

According to the incident report, the car ran the stop sign at 14th Avenue and Highway 412. Once on the highway, the car “rapidly reached speeds of 100 mph.”

The vehicle almost side-swiped Deputy Don Crittenden’s cruiser as he attempted to assist Estes.

“I then watched a white bag fly out of the driver side of the vehicle,” Estes reported.

The car then crossed the center line and drove a short distance on the wrong side of the highway before moving back to the right side of the road, Estes reported. “We continued on Hwy. 412 eastbound at 100 mph,” the deputy reported.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers with the Cardwell and Senath Police Departments, assisted in the pursuit once it crossed the Missouri state line.

“We then continued the pursuit and reached Kennett city limits,” Estes reported. “Kennett Police Department then joined in the pursuit. We went through Kennett at 80 mph.”

The chase then turned onto Highway 25 and continued for another 15 miles north of Kennett, before Estes made the decision to terminate Greene County’s part in the chase.

A short time later the chase ended with Fleming in custody. He was arrested on suspicion of fleeing, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, running a stop light/sign, operating a vehicle without a license plate, and littering.

Deputies were not able to find the white bag that flew out of the window, Estes said.

