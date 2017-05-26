A Family For Me: Mercedes

For years we have shared with you the statistics about the number of kids in foster care and the number of kids looking to be adopted.

Region 8 News is now putting faces to these numbers.

Over 5,000 kids are in foster care in the state of Arkansas right now. The goal is for these kids to return home to their parents.

Sometimes, due to various circumstances, that is not possible.

For over 700 kids, their goal is now adoption.

We are going to start introducing these kids to you. Our goal is to bring awareness to the need, introduce you to some great kids, and for you to consider your home as an option.

The first kid we want to introduce you to is Mercedes.

“Mercedes is 14 years old," says Tracy Holloway, adoption specialist. "She loves being a girly-girl. She loves singing and dancing. She likes to play outside and do cartwheels. And she really just wants a family that will be her family forever. And that will love her for herself.”

As you can imagine, most families looking to adopt are searching for babies or younger children. The need for families for teenagers is great.

"It's difficult to find a family for teenagers," Holloway says. "Teenagers are older and kind of set in their ways. They have their habits and that's difficult for families to deal with and blend."

For Mercedes, she knows this challenge but isn't looking for too much.

"I'm not too picky about it, because if they want to have me in their life then they get to have me in their life," Mercedes said. "So long as they treat me the way I'm supposed to be treated."

