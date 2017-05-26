Lake Poinsett open for unlimited fishing

A popular fishing lake in Poinsett County is open for unlimited fishing.

As Region 8 News reported in March, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will drain Lake Poinsett in July.

The lake must be drained to do construction on the water control structure.

Brett Timmons, Northeast Arkansas district biologist for the fisheries division for AGFC, said the lake is over 50 years old.

“The major issue is the water control structure and the safety issue that causes,” Timmons said. “I have no control over the water levels. If we get another 6 to 8-inch rain, it could cause serious issues with the dam.”

Water control, erosion, and getting the fish population back to where it was once are all reasons for the project.

AGFC will begin draining the lake on July 10. It will take 3 to 4 months.

From now until then, anyone and everyone can fish at Lake Poinsett and take home as many fish as they can catch.

“We would rather people harvest those fish and fill their freezers now while they can and as the lake is draining, versus those fish dying at the bottom of the lake,” Timmons said.

Timmons said Memorial Day weekend is a great opportunity to get on the lake.

“We know there are some trophy-size largemouth bass, some trophy-size crappie and we want people to get out there and start catching those fish,” Timmons said.

A fishing license is required for those 16-years-old and older and legal recreation tackle is also required.

There is a public meeting set for June 1, at 6 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church located at 503 South Illinois Ave. in Harrisburg.

Timmons said this is the last public meeting where they will explain why draining Lake Poinsett is necessary and why it will take a couple of years to complete.

If you do go fishing, Timmons said they would love to see what you catch.

He said to share photos on their Facebook page or at www.agfc.com

