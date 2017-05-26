Nashville overtakes Memphis as Tennessee's largest city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Newly released figures indicate Nashville has overtaken Memphis as Tennessee's largest city.

The Tennessean reports population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state capital's 2016 population at 660,388, compared to Memphis' 652,717. The two have traded places on the list of the nation's largest cities, with Nashville ranking 24th and Memphis 25th.

Estimates show that Memphis experienced a population loss of 1,737 from 2015 to 2016, while Nashville gained 6,310.

Unlike Memphis, which stands alone, the Census lists Tennessee's new biggest city as the "Nashville-Davidson metropolitan government (balance)," as the governments of the City of Nashville and Davidson County merged in 1962.

The growth in middle Tennessee includes Murfreesboro, which is among the nation's 15 fastest-growing large cities for the second year in a row

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.