"Nervous acting" suspect arrested during traffic stop

Bags of meth reportedly found during search. (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A traffic stop and a nervous-acting suspect led to a drug arrest early Friday morning.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Deputy John Caruthers was patrolling on Lake Street in Paragould near 5th Avenue when he noticed a vehicle run the stop sign and pulled that vehicle over.

Deputy Caruthers said he recognized the driver, Michael Frazier, and asked for both the driver and a passenger, 48-year-old Shane Epley of Paragould, to provide identification. Neither were able to provide proper identification.

Caruthers ran both their names through ACIC and neither had a valid driver's license.

Caruthers searched the car and, according to the report, found a glass pipe with an "off-white residue inside of it."

The deputy's search took another turn once he noticed Epley's behavior. The report stated Epley was pacing back and forth and sweating despite it being a cool night.

Deputy Caruthers said he then patted Epley down and found a lump near one of his ankles. That lump contained a small bag of suspected meth.

While continuing to pat down Epley, another bag of suspected meth fell out of his pants, the report stated.

Caruthers arrested Epley and placed him in the patrol car. That's when Epley told the deputy he may "have another small baggie in his other sock."

In all, the deputy found three baggies of suspected meth.

Epley is charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver.

The driver of the car, Michael Frazier, was released and not arrested.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android