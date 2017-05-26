Greene County deputies making citizens safer

One law enforcement agency stepped up right before the holiday weekend to make their citizens safer.

Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office recently served warrants at the Franklin Apartments in the county.

Sheriff David Carter said it was phone calls from residents that first brought the area to the sheriff office's attention.

“We had been getting several calls,” Carter said. “We just got so many complaints from the citizens that we went into action. We got some information and got things going. We went in there and did what we were supposed to do.”

Carter said after getting complaints, they set to work to begin building their case.

“We’ve been working on this case for over a month,” Carter said. “It takes time to build a case and to get all your ducks in a row. I hope the people understand that. We get a lot of information. We do take the citizen’s complaints, and we were getting so many there.”

Carter said they’ve been getting positive responses from the community since making multiple arrests at the location.

“It has been overwhelming,” Carter said. “We put it on Facebook and I think we’re up to 90,000 people on looks and almost 1,000 shares. The people, they were ready for this. It’s been going on for so long. So, we took action.”

Carter said they want to make sure the rights of every resident in Greene County are protected.

“You know, we take calls from the city, we take calls from the county. Just wherever it goes is where we go. You know, every citizen has a right and I think the people that live around this place, they’re a lot happier. Their kids can hopefully come outside and play. Cause the activity had gotten so bad they were afraid for their kids to go out and play. And you shouldn’t have to live in fear in our community.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department made four arrests.

Those taken into custody face charges on drugs, drug paraphernalia, delivery and felony warrants.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android