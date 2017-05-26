A Better Region 8 Guest: Importance of agricultural education

In recent years, agricultural education classes have been decreasing in number and some departments, such as Nettleton High School, are shutting down altogether. Why does this matter? Agricultural education teaches life lessons and gives students real-world experience that helps to develop the leader in each student.

Agricultural education classes teach students to use their hands to make their imaginations come to life. Students are taught how to form a plan, observe the materials they need for projects, and work with others to make that idea a reality. All of these aspects work together to teach skills to the students that they can use for the rest of their lives.

Once students join The National FFA Organization, they have the opportunity to compete in different areas that they are interested in. Some of these areas of competition include judging different types of livestock, dairy products, and poultry. Other areas of competition include prepared public speaking and job interviews. They are also encouraged to pick a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) giving students the opportunity to have responsibility and personally own something or work somewhere related to the agriculture industry.

All students are not interested in agriculture, but should still be aware of the importance of agriculture. After all, is that not what feeds, clothes, and houses the human race?

People looking to hire sometimes struggle to find people with the necessary knowledge to lead their businesses to success. Knowing there are students graduating that have the skills needed to lead will help local businesses and build A Better Region 8.

- Julia Gibson, a 2017 KAIT Scholarship Salute recipient

