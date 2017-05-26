Parolee's mannerisms lead police to hidden drugs

The Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit said tips about the sale of illegal narcotics at a home on Barrett Circle landed one woman in jail on drug charges.

Investigator Bryan Bailey and other members of the Street Crimes Unit went to the apartment in the 3300-block of Barrett Circle.

There, they made contact with tenant Mekiala Jones. Due to Jones being a parolee, investigators then conducted a search of her home.

Once inside, officers didn’t find anything illegal, but Jones’ mannerisms led investigators to the drugs.

“Jones was then taken out from of the residence in front of the police unit camera and a search of her person was conducted,” a probable cause affidavit states. “Jones continued grabbing at her bra and I advised her to removed whatever she had.”

Jones removed a small zip lock bag containing 5 separate baggies of suspected meth and 10 blue pills identified to be Alprazolam.

Bailey said the suspected meth weighed 6.3 grams.

Jones was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, and possession of a schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Jones’ bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. Her next court date is June 27.

