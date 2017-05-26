Man arrested for pawning suspected stolen jewelry

A theft of more than $2,000 in jewelry at a home in Jonesboro led officers to a pawn shop in Memphis.

Jonesboro police were dispatched to a home on Fairway Drive in early May in reference to a residential burglary.

During the course of the investigation, Detective Jacob Daffron came into contact with the suspect, 27-year-old Enano Goza.

“I later found where Goza pawned five pieces of jewelry in Memphis, TN on 5/4/17,” Daffron stated in a probable cause affidavit. “The jewelry was valued at $2,155.”

On May 25, Daffron executed a search warrant at Goza’s home. According to court documents, the search yielded more items from the burglary.

“I then spoke with Goza who admitted to going to Memphis to pawn the jewelry that he suspected may be stolen,” the affidavit states.

He was then transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Goza appeared before District Court Judge David Boling Friday, where he was charged with theft by receiving, less than $5,000, but greater than $1,000. The felony charge carries with it the possibility of a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 6 years of incarceration.

Goza’s bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. He’s expected to be back in court in July.

