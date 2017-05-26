FEMA assess damage in Lawrence County

Federal Emergency Management Agency visited Lawrence County on Friday to assess the damage done by recent flooding.

FEMA looked at around nine of most damaged areas.

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said the county needed to have damage costing at least $65,000 for it to be considered a FEMA disaster.

“We exceeded our threshold, and we are on go to begin the process with FEMA," said Thomison.

Thomison said this was a preliminary assessment and the group will visit the area again to assess all of the damage.

He said the preliminary assessment included looking at many roads and structures that were severely damaged.

“They want to see your worst damage if you can get to it,” he said. “Is the water down, are the roads where you can get to them.”

Judge Thomison said he expects the next FEMA visit to be within a couple of weeks.

