Shelter seeking public housing for residents

There are still 26 people living in the flood shelter in Pocahontas. However, those individuals could have a place to call home again.

According to Raul Blasini, a volunteer with the ministerial alliance, the shelter is working to help people find public housing.

Blasini said they hope each person staying at the shelter will have a home to live in by July.

“I believe it’s really hard to have a normal life in the house and then come here,” said Blasini. “It’s kind of a little different to readjust to.”

He said the group hopes this will help flood victims regain a sense of normalcy.

"It's going to be a slow process,” he said. “We're not trying to relocate people and put them in worse conditions.”

Currently, the shelter us still open and in need of volunteers and donations.

You can contact the Red Cross if you would like to help area flood victim.

