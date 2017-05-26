Severe weather possible Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend can be busy, especially for those who travel.

But no matter if you have outdoor plans or if you intend to carry on as usual, you will want to be weather aware.

We have the chance for storms Friday night, Saturday morning, Saturday night, and Sunday.

Although a severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out at any of these times, Saturday night has the highest threat for severe weather.

Because of this, the Region 8 StormTeam has put out a high risk for severe weather for much of Region 8.

We expect the storms to approach our northwestern counties first around 7 p.m.

These storms should continue to push southeast through Region 8 through the overnight (timing could change, however, so be sure to stay tuned for updates).

Straight line winds and large hail are the biggest threats, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Keep in mind that straight line winds can cause as much damage as tornadoes, so we will want to take every warning seriously.

Here are a few tips that will keep you prepared in case a warning comes out for your area:

Have several ways to hear warnings (ex: Weather radio, StormTeam 8 App)

Charge your phone before the storms push through in case the power goes out

Know your location, especially if you’re traveling, so you know which warning applies to you

If you plan on being outdoors during this time frame or live in a mobile home, have a building in mind that is close by that you can get to quickly

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, Meteorologist Justin Logan and Meteorologist Rachel Coulter will be updating social media, the StormTeam 8 app, and our website frequently with updates throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android