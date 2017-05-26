City mourns loss of mayor

The city of Leachville is mourning the loss of one of its leaders.

Mayor Ralph Wells passed away early Friday morning.

According to Moba Lee Miller, close family friend, Wells was being treated for cancer and had been in and out of the hospital three times these past few months.

Miller said tests revealed Wells had double pneumonia and doctors were treating him.

“They had him on antibiotics. They had him on all kinds of medicine, and he was not getting any better," Miller said. "‘It came back that he had cancer everywhere, liver and all. They never got to do the MRI on the head because he was getting weaker by the day. And the doctors assumed that it may be in the brain and that’s why he was having so much confusion.

However, Miller said Wells was more concerned about serving the community than he was about his health.

"He was a wonderful mayor," she said. In fact, the reason he got out of the hospital and rehab early--and he talked them out of it--he said I’ve got a lot of people in Leachville. He said I got to go home and take care of my people. And that was the reason why he came home. He was a dedicated man to Leachville."

Mayor Ralph Wells served the city of Leachville for 24 years.

Miller said Wells desire as mayor was to see the city's Melody Theater fixed back up. Also, he had plans to install a sewer system on Highway 18.

"That's the two things that he really wanted," She said. " And I think the city of Leachville is going to honor this. Ralph may never see it, but I think we'll get all of that done because this was his desire."

Mayor Ralph Wells passed away at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. He was 80 years-old.

Miller said the viewing for the public will be held May 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Followed by the funeral on Sunday, at the Howard Funeral Home.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android