Rape suspect sentenced for 13 years

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington told Region 8 News Duan Jamal Harris, connected to two rape cases in Region 8, was sentenced Friday.

Ellington said Harris was sentenced to 10 years for rape and 3 years for assault for an attack in August 2015.

Harris' victim told police they knew each other in high school and he came over to her house.

She said "everything was fine" until she got a text from another man asking her to go to the movies.

That's when Harris grabbed her by the neck, dragged her into the bedroom, choked her until she passed out, and raped her.

He then forced her to perform oral sex.

Harris also told the victim it was "all her fault" and wouldn't let her call 911.

He later agreed to take her to the hospital.

At the hospital, crews performed a sexual assault kit and called police.

Harris was arrested later during a traffic stop and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

The victim's phone was found in his car.

Harris is also connected to another rape case in Mississippi County.

He was in court in February for that case.

