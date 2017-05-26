Rape suspect sentenced for 13 years - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Rape suspect sentenced for 13 years

Duan Jamal Harris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Duan Jamal Harris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington told Region 8 News Duan Jamal Harris, connected to two rape cases in Region 8, was sentenced Friday.

Ellington said Harris was sentenced to 10 years for rape and 3 years for assault for an attack in August 2015.

Harris' victim told police they knew each other in high school and he came over to her house.

She said "everything was fine" until she got a text from another man asking her to go to the movies.

That's when Harris grabbed her by the neck, dragged her into the bedroom, choked her until she passed out, and raped her.

He then forced her to perform oral sex.

Harris also told the victim it was "all her fault" and wouldn't let her call 911.

He later agreed to take her to the hospital.

At the hospital, crews performed a sexual assault kit and called police.

Harris was arrested later during a traffic stop and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

The victim's phone was found in his car.

Harris is also connected to another rape case in Mississippi County.

He was in court in February for that case.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man arrested for pawning suspected stolen jewelry

    Man arrested for pawning suspected stolen jewelry

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:53:47 GMT
    Enano Barto Goza (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Enano Barto Goza (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A theft of more than $2,000 in jewelry at a home in Jonesboro led officers to a pawn shop in Memphis, and landed one man behind bars of theft by receiving charges.

    A theft of more than $2,000 in jewelry at a home in Jonesboro led officers to a pawn shop in Memphis, and landed one man behind bars of theft by receiving charges.

  • FEMA assess damage in Lawrence County

    FEMA assess damage in Lawrence County

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:50:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Federal Emergency Management Agency visited Lawrence County on Friday to assess the damage done by recent flooding.

    Federal Emergency Management Agency visited Lawrence County on Friday to assess the damage done by recent flooding.

  • Shelter seeking public housing for residents

    Shelter seeking public housing for residents

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:46:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    There are still 26 people living in the flood shelter in Pocahontas. However, those individuals could have a place to call home again.

    There are still 26 people living in the flood shelter in Pocahontas. However, those individuals could have a place to call home again.

    •   
Powered by Frankly