Tennis courts get upgrade

Tennis players can enjoy upgraded courts in Jonesboro.

According to Director of Communications for the city of Jonesboro Bill Campbell, the tennis courts at Earl Bell Community Center got the upgrade from a $133,000 grant.

The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism provided the grant, and the city matched it to resurface three of the tennis courts.

City Water and Light also installed new light poles and LED lighting.

The new lights are timed and will shut off at 10:30 each night.

“Those courts were in rough shape, and the amount of play we get meant it was important,” said Wixon Huffstetler, Parks and Recreation Director.

The courts are now open.

