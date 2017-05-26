Business renovates Gosnell fire station

The Gosnell Fire Department got a big surprise from a local business.

Lowe’s renovated the inside of their fire station for free.

Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles said the fire station is 25-years-old and needed some upgrades.

Lowe’s donated a countertop, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, paint, and labor to provide the department a place to operate out of during severe weather.

“I really appreciate what Lowe’s is doing,” Wyles said. “Not just for us. Like I said they’ll go out, I mean they can go out anywhere and donate stuff to the schools. I think Captain Grissom said they’ll be donating benches sometime. I’m not sure. But I think it’s great what they’re doing. They’re kind of giving back to the community.”

There is still work to be done at the station.

They are planning to add a shower, washer, and dryer.

