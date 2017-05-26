Child's therapy clinic set to expand

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy in Searcy plans to expand.

The company, located at 502 East Race Street and owned by Miracle Kids Success Academy, opened in 2014.

"We began serving children in Searcy and quickly learned the need was larger than we had realized," said Jessie Tyer with Miracle Kids Success Academy.

Tyer said Kids Unlimited can serve 82 children right now. After they expand and add a few upgrades, Tyer said they should be able to provide therapeutic services for 161 kids.

"We have taken on some vacant space next to our building and we are in the process of remodeling it to meet our needs," said Tyer.

Tyer said in addition to helping more children, the expansion will also open more job opportunities.

"We will have more opportunities for therapists, teachers and teacher's assistants," said Tyer. "This will allow children to receive therapeutic services that they can't currently receive."

In the end, Tyer said this is all about stressing the importance of having facilities like these in the community.

"By the time a child reaches age 5, 90% of the brain has already developed, which means the progression from birth to kindergarten is the most important time of their lives," said Tyer. "Early intervention is key in rehabilitating developmental disabilities and delays."

